Local health department working to reach rural areas with COVID-19 vaccine

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – President Joe Biden announced on Monday his administration plans to have 90% of Americans within five miles of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That goal will be a challenge for many Kansas counties that are mostly rural, but in Riley County, the local health department is working to make sure everyone has a chance to get their shot.

“So, we realize we are probably not reaching everyone,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

But the Riley County Health Department is working to fix that. Starting this week, RCHD plans to hold two vaccination, testing combination sites outside of Manhattan.

“So we have actually teamed up with our RAD X team here at the health department, they are the team that has been going out to do most of the mobile testing,” Gibbs said. “So along with our testing, we are going to provide nurses and there are actually some doctors who have volunteered and some volunteer nurses as well to go out into those areas to do some vaccinations along with the testing that they are doing.”

RCHD will hold a vaccination and testing clinic at the Ogden Community Center located at 220 Willow St. The site will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then on Friday, RCHD will hold another vaccination and testing site at the Leonardville United Methodist Church located at 110 Colorado St. That site will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCHD will be using the Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine at both sites so that people will not have to return for a second dose.

“We are planning to try it out this week to see what kind of a response we get and then hopefully we will be able to do it again in another month or so,” Gibbs said.

Currently, all Kansans who are 16 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can find the closest vaccine site to you by clicking here.