TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino discussed the process for Shawnee County to slowly re-open businesses on the KSNT News morning show Tuesday.

Pezzino appeared with KSNT anchor Brittany Moore and answered questions about what the county might do after Gov. Laura Kelly announces her plans to lift the stay at home order which is set to end Sunday.

Pezzino explains how the county could open up in phases and that precautions that will need to be taken.