Local hospitals concerned about impact rising coronavirus cases could have

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of coronavirus patients at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus are low, but doctors are worried about how the increase in positive coronavirus cases could impact the hospital.

Shawnee County health leaders said 13 people are hospitalized from coronavirus right now, which is not overwhelming to local hospitals.

But with more positive tests coming back, Jackie Hyland, a physician at St. Francis, said she’s concerned about keeping it that way.

“We’re on that, you know, exponential curve. I think this is a key time to introduce a measure that can prevent an overwhelm within the system,” Hyland said.

At Stormont Vail, the hospital’s ICU beds are 72% percent filled, which is a number that’s gone up recently.

25% of the rest of the beds in the hospital are empty.

Hyland said the use of masks when in public and continued testing will help them maintain where they’re at right now.

Until then, she wants people to know its open for business.

“I would say most things are up to capacity,” Hyland said. “The emergency room still is not seeing the visits they were before, but our surgeries are back up to where they were before…outpatient visits and we’re doing a lot of tele-medicine visits as well.”

The entire state is seeing an average of 13 new coronavirus patients hospitalized each day. That’s about 5% of everyone who tests positive.