Local leaders across the U.S. and health officials discuss the need for mask mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Less than 36 hours after encouraging “personal responsibility,” Odessa, Texas Mayor Patrick Payton changed course by putting forth a mask mandate ordinance to be discussed during the next city council meeting.

Local leaders all over the U.S. are encouraging residents to do their part, but some are doubtful about how effectively the mandate can be enforced.

In Kansas Jefferson County and Lyon County have instituted a mask mandate as coronavirus numbers have reached record levels.

“To be able to enforce it, it would be more on the businesses,” said Odessa Mayor, David Turner. “I don’t know how we can enforce it. We don’t have the man power,” added Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson.

In Kansas, Shawnee County restrictions have local businesses concerned.

Meanwhile, health officials say masks are effective, and anything to help mitigate the spread is necessary as we head towards a dire future.

“You’re going to have to come together as leaders, and make some difficult choices whether it’s popular or not. It should be mandatory for everybody if you know it could save a life,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Saravanan said Texas communities are seeing the worst spike since the pandemic.

The decision to wear or not wear a mask has become a divisive issue in the United States. But doctors say masks work well to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Trying to force people into wearing a mask is kind of like forcing people to put their seatbelt on in the car. You put your seatbelt on, because you know it can save your life. Put your mask on, because it can do the same thing,” said CEO, Russell Tippin with MCH.

The mask mandate ordinance in Texas put forth by Mayor Payton would require all commercial businesses to make their customers wear a facemask. Failure to do so can cost the businesses up to $500 in fines.