Local neighborhood creates scavenger hunt for kids during quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A neighborhood in Topeka is making their quarantine a little more bearable.

Amy Guernsey-Youngblood saw a bear scavenger hunt for kids online.

She liked the idea so much that her and a few other neighbors put out teddy bears on their porch for kids to walk around and find.

She said it’s been perfect for the neighborhood to get out while still social distancing.

“Getting out getting fresh air, it’s great to do. It’s nice to see other neighbors doing the same thing. Kind of wave to each other at a distance, but enjoying an activity together but apart,” Guernsey-Youngblood said.

She said her son normally collects acorns on walks but has been excited for something new to look for.