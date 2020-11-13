Local nurses feeling more prepared during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus numbers are going up every day, but nurses in Topeka are feeling more prepared than ever.

St. Francis’ Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Alexander said that’s thanks to more technology and equipment, and just learning how to better treat patients who have the virus.

She said she encourages nurses to take time for themselves since the workload can be taxing.

“One of the focuses we’ve had is really on resiliency and self-care, recognition, celebration, reconnecting back to why we are in healthcare. And this really is our calling and now is our time,” Alexander said.

Alexander said good communication with other employees and support from the community has also helped their nurses feel more prepared ahead of rising virus numbers.