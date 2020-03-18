Local people share why they put themselves on voluntary quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people in the area are being quarantined after traveling to areas with recent coronavirus outbreaks.

Ben Bolte is a senior at Manhattan High and he spent last week skiing in Colorado with his family. Because he was in a place identified as a coronavirus hotspot, he’s spending 14 days in his home.

“After getting that message it puts some weight on you,” said Bolte. “Even though you don’t have symptoms, that you don’t give it to someone.”

While most places in the state are recommending people like Bolte stay away from others, Shawnee County is actually requiring it. They are making it a crime for those who traveled to certain areas to violate the quarantine.

“If you are under the quarantine, you need to stay at home unless it is essential like, food, prescriptions, you need to stay at home,” said Linda Ochs with the Shawnee County Health department.

People in other parts of the state are making the choice to self quarantine. Mark Will from Holton just returned from a trip in Ireland.

“We had people from everywhere, we could easily picked it up and bring it so I just thought it was safe for everyone around me to quarantine myself,” said Will.

