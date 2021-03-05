Local restaurant owner wants COVID restrictions to become voluntary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka is eager to operate at full capacity again, but it’s not happening quite yet.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its newest health order Friday afternoon, allowing restaurants and bars to open at 75% capacity instead of 50% like it was previously.

Ives said right now his business is just barely surviving, and while he can now operate at an increased capacity, he said it’s not enough.

“We have only survived by the skin of our teeth and so if this continues much longer, there’s already businesses around Topeka that have closed,” Ives said. “We don’t want to be one of them.”

He hopes officials in Kansas will follow suit like Texas and Mississippi, where officials have been making COVID restrictions even more lenient, and that he’d like to see restrictions in the health order as a recommendation, not mandatory, moving forward.