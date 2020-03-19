Local seniors react to schools closing for the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students and teachers across the state are adjusting to a new normal after coronavirus concerns led Governor Kelly to cancel in person classes for the rest of the year.

Three different students from three different districts had almost nothing in common until their senior years were unexpectedly cut short.

Clay LaPierre said he was disappointed to hear the news.

“I was like, this is going to be a fun year and then it just ends,” LaPierre said.

LaPierre plays trumpet for Lawrence High School’s marching band.

“The one thing I really miss is being able to go do band, because that was really fun and I had a lot of friends and I got to do a lot of stuff there,” LaPierre said.

Malissa Newcome is a Topeka West High School senior. For her, the cancellation means missed chances to perform with the choir and compete in theatre competitions.

“It’s different when it’s your peers because I wanted to perform with my class but what can you do,” Newcome said.

Susannah Rickel goes to Lyndon High School but was already taking some classes at Washburn Tech. The realization that she won’t get to celebrate her graduation with a ceremony hit her the hardest.

“Not being able to take my cap with all my classmates and throw them up in the air, and walking and feeling the pride, the proudness and relief and full of success, knowing we’ve made it to where we wanted to be all of our lives,” Rickel said.

All the hopes and dreams each one had for their senior year are gone.

“I wish it wasn’t a thing, we all wish it wasn’t a thing,” Rickel said.

But behind that disappointment is an understanding.

“I’m ok with what’s happening, as long as no one is getting sick,” LaPierre said.

“It’s a good reason and I’m glad we did it, it’s just really sad we won’t get to experience a lot of things,” Newcome said.