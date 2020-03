(KSNT) – Local sheriff’s offices want to keep high-risk patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Brown County deputies will run its own makeshift delivery service. Anyone who is older, has a disability, or is in that high-risk category for the coronavirus can participate.

Deputies will deliver medicine or groceries. All they need is your name, birthday and an address for where your items need to be picked up from.

You can call (785) 742-7125 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.