Local vendors react to Farm Show 2021 cancelation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Farm Show won’t be happening this year.

The show was originally scheduled for January at the Stormont Vail Events Center but was pushed back to April, and Friday organizers completely called it off.

The decision has local vendors like Heritage Tractor in Topeka feeling disappointed but understanding of the choice.

The show’s director, Brock Nelson, said once the events center turned into a vaccine distribution site, they couldn’t find another location that would logistically house the trade show and be safe for the community.

Darren Zerr with Heritage Tractor said the company has had a booth at the show for the past 16 years and will miss putting faces to the names of customers.

“Be in front of customers, meet new customers, reacquaint with old ones, show them the new products,” Zerr said. “Just all about being with our customers and letting them know we’re still here for them.”

The farm show will return to the events center in January of 2022.

As for other events, SVEC officials are hoping to start them again this summer, but say it could be fall.