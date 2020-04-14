Local yoga studio offers free online classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lava Yoga in Topeka is hosting free Facebook Live classes to help people stay fit and relieve stress.

Moira McCabe, one of the instructors, thinks online yoga is the perfect quarantine workout.

“Obviously yoga has a very soothing stress relieving benefit and I think that’s perfect in this time because nobody really knows what’s going on and it’s really unprecedented times,” McCabe said.

She said you can practice yoga anytime and anywhere. All you need is a phone or computer to follow along with the class, a mat, and a flat space.

Nicole Preiss has been taking advantage of the online classes.

“I can do it anywhere. That’s the best part about it, you don’t need a gym,” Preiss said.

Lava Yoga is providing the classes for free to everyone, on its Facebook page.