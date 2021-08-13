Louisiana is now on the KDHE Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that they should quarantine if unvaccinated and visiting Louisiana.

The state recently amended its Travel Quarantine List to include The Pelican State.

“Given the increased transmission of the Delta variant across the state, we now consider attendance at mass gatherings in the state to be high-risk situations,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The virus does not know the boundaries of our state and we must all must take steps to protect those close to us by staying home after attending any large events.”

If you have traveled to Louisiana on or after Aug.13 the state of Kansas is asking you to quarantine for a period of seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not being asked to quarantine.

KDHE has also amended its list to include anyone who attends an in-state or out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear a mask should follow the quarantine guidelines. Previously, the list included out-of-state mass gatherings only. These changes are effective today, Aug. 13.