Lowe’s confirms third coronavirus case at Topeka store

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A third Topeka Lowe’s employee has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Thursday.

This comes after KSNT News learned last week that two other employees tested positive.

“The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed a third COVID-19 case of a Lowe’s associate at our Topeka store at 1621 Southwest Arvonia Place. The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care,” Topeka Lowe’s spokesperson

The spokesperson said the employee last worked Thursday, April 9.

The store remains open and is following preventative guidance by the CDC, according to the spokesperson.

As of Thursday, April 16, Shawnee County is reporting 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus.