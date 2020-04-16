Lowe’s confirms third coronavirus case at Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A third Topeka Lowe’s employee has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Thursday.
This comes after KSNT News learned last week that two other employees tested positive.
“The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed a third COVID-19 case of a Lowe’s associate at our Topeka store at 1621 Southwest Arvonia Place. The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care,”Topeka Lowe’s spokesperson
The spokesperson said the employee last worked Thursday, April 9.
The store remains open and is following preventative guidance by the CDC, according to the spokesperson.
As of Thursday, April 16, Shawnee County is reporting 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus.