A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Health Department announced two new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county total to 25.

The health department also reported six patients have now recovered from the coronavirus. Health officials said this means the patients have been released from isolation based on the CDC guidelines:

No symptoms for 7 days

Fever-free without medication for 72 hours

