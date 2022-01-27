LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that it will begin launching disease investigations on positive COVID-19 cases in Lyon County on Thursday.

The KDHE said that its disease investigations will no longer be conducted locally and are set to start on Monday, Jan. 31. The KDHE will be prioritizing investigations of individuals under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 until case counts decrease in Kansas.

A disease investigation is launched when public health officials call individuals to gather more information about their case and course of the disease. People in Lyon County will continue to be contacted with their COVID-19 test results. For COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed on or after Jan. 31, requests for isolation letters or those who have questions about their case investigations can contact the KDHE at 785-542-6625 or by email at kdhe.covidinvestigation@ks.gov.

For more information, go to the Lyon County public health website here.