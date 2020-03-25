Lyon County issues stay-at-home order during coronavirus outbreak

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County has joined multiple other counties in Northeast Kansas in issuing a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement, which goes in effect Thursday at midnight, comes one day after Shawnee County reported a positive COVID-19 case at Stormont Vail Health, and put out its own “Safer At Home” order. Lyon County sits with two positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning.

Lyon County Public Health ordered residents to stay at home until April 25 with the following exceptions:

Going to and from work.

Participating in outdoor activities.

Obtaining necessary supplies for the home or business.

Lyon County Public Health also requested county residents practice social distancing anywhere they are, and for businesses to offer separate hours for the elderly and vulnerable customers if possible. Businesses serving food must do so through in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup, according to the department.