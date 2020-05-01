Live Now
Lyon County officials release plans to reopen

Coronavirus

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday, the Lyon County Public Health Task Force released its plans to reopen the county.

County officials said its urging people to follow the governor’s plan, but additionally, all dine-in services at restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food is prohibited.

Food can be served off-premises through in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive through, carryout and curbside pickup, according to the task force. Self-service food and drink services are also prohibited.

Lyon County Reopening Plan by Tiffany on Scribd

