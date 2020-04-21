Lyon County one of four Kansas counties to receive increased testing materials

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The state is beefing up the testing arsenals of four Kansas counties.

These include Lyon County, where many processing plants are. One of those plants is the Tyson plant in Emporia, which has an outbreak of at least 24 positive cases.

Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively said the county was given three Abbott rapid-response testing machines with 500 tests to administer. Each machine can run one test at a time, but it only takes up to 15 minutes. That’s compared to the traditional tests that take 24 hours to four days.

The county began a drive-through testing service Monday at the Flint Hills Health Center at 420 W 15th Ave. in Emporia. People can wait in their car while they wait for the results.

The other three counties receiving more testing supplies are southwestern counties Ford, Seward and Finney, that are home to beef and cattle processing plants Cargill, Tyson and National Beef. Those plants have reported positive cases as well.