Lyon County Public Health responds to surge in COVID cases, vaccines available

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Health officials are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant.

In response, Lyon County Public Health is opening up appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every day during the week of July 19.

This vaccine is available to everyone 12 and older.

“With the increase in cases of the Delta variant, and the school year right around the corner, it is important to get vaccinated to limit the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is by far the most effective way of preventing COVID-19.” Lyon County Public Health

Lyon County Public Health announced the Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday at Lyon County Public Health.

In addition, Public Health is continuing to offer Johnson & Johnson every day and Moderna on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

People are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 620-342-4864. Walk-ins are also welcomed.