Lyon County reports 23 new positive coronavirus cases

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County health department reported 23 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 158.

The health department said the county’s numbers include cases that have not been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s reporting system and may not match.

The county is also reporting that 36 people have recovered and one person has died.

Thursday morning, the state reported 2,482 positive cases of the coronavirus, including 112 deaths. To see a full county-by-county breakdown, click here.