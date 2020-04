LYON COUNTY, Kan (KSNT) – The Lyon County health department announced 25 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 135.

The health department also announced three new recoveries, making that 36 people who have recovered from the virus. One person has also died.

Photo from Flint Hills Community Health Center

As of Wednesday morning, the state is reporting 2,211 positive cases and 110 deaths. To see a full county-by-county breakdown, CLICK HERE.