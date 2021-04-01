Lyon County vaccine clinic scheduled for April 8

LYON COUNTY,. Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.
The clinic will distribute Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, individuals can choose which vaccine they want to receive.
All Kansas residents older than 18 are eligible for the shot.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose shot, while those taking the Moderna vaccine will need a booster shot in four weeks. Both vaccines are nearly 100% effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19.“Lyon County Public Health