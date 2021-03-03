Lyon County vaccine waitlist closing

A healthcare worker holds a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health announced it will stop adding names to its COVID-19 waitlist on Friday, March 5.

Residents can sign up online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or call our COVID-19 Hotline at (620) 208-3741.

Lyon County Public Health will use the waitlist to contact residents and schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

Those on the list will receive emails about upcoming clinics and availability.

There is no age limit to sign up for the notification list.