Mahomes joins teammates in donating meals to KC families

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes will donate will donate $100,000 and 15,000 meals to families in Kansas City affected by the coronavirus, according to a tweet Tuesday.

Mahomes’ donation is in response to a challenge from teammate Tyreek Hill, who donated 6,000 meals in partnership with Harvesters to Kansas City families. In Hill’s announcement, he called on other Chiefs players to join him.

Not only is the Super Bowl LIV MVP adding 15,000 meals for families struggling to find food during the coronavirus outbreak, he also pledged $100,000 to KC organizations affected by the crisis.

Yessir! You can count me in for 15,000 meals for @HarvestersORG.



Let’s keep the support going. @15andMahomies and I are committing $100,000 to organizations in KC affected by this crisis. More info on @15andMahomies. https://t.co/UKEhc38oA5 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 17, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also announced that he would be donating 12,000 meals to Harvesters for families in the Kansas City area. Together, Mahomes, Hill and Kelce have pledged to donate 33,000 meals.