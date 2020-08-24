County says Manhattan bar reopens without health department’s approval

MANHATTAN, KAN. (KSNT) – A Manhattan bar has reopened without approval from the Riley County health department after violating coronavirus rules, a spokeswoman said.

Health officials ordered O’Malley’s Alley to shut down Saturday for not following mask ordinances and serving drinks at the counter.

Workers at the bar in Aggieville refused to speak to our reporter and waved for us to leave Monday afternoon.

A county spokeswoman said the health department was unaware the bar had reopened and was looking into the matter.

The bar was also cited in August for violating mask ordinances.