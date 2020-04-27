Manhattan business sells signs to support local stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One Manhattan business is starting a fundraiser to help other local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Manhattan at Home” project is a fundraiser to bring money to the coronavirus relief fund in Manhattan. People can buy a yard sign from “Able Printing” that says “We support Local Business”.

“It’s a way to keep small businesses like ourselves occupied and working as well as helping our fellow businesses,” Steve Levin of Able Printing said.

CLICK HERE to order a sign.