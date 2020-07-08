Manhattan City Commission passes mask ordinance

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Manhattan City Commission voted to require masks inside the city limits of Manhattan. That includes the areas east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Pottawatomie County.

On Monday, the Riley County Commission shot down a countywide order and left the decision up to each city.

According to the Manhattan city order, enforcement will be investigated and enforced as infraction by Riley County or Kansas State University police departments. Residents could face a $5 fine on the first conviction, plus a $90 court fee, $10 on the second conviction or $20 on the third conviction. The ordinance will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, but enforcement won’t take effect until Thursday. This will be in effect until Sept. 7, or until it’s amended.

About an hour before the city commission meeting started, the Riley County Health Officer issued an order, saying all bars and restaurants have to close at midnight each night of business.

As of Tuesday night, Riley County is reporting 317 positive cases, 169 recoveries and 3 deaths.

You can read the city’s full face mask ordinance below.