Manhattan Community Church accepting, distributing cloth masks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department partnered with Westview Community Church to provide free, homemade masks for the community.

In light of New CDC regulations, the cloth masks are available for community members to use when they leave the house for essential outings and services.

The church said mask collections will be on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 615 Gillespie Drive in Manhattan.

You can also find more information about mask donation and the churches program on their Facebook page.