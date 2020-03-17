Manhattan HyVee changes hours due to coronavirus concerns

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan HyVee changed its store hours to open at 6 a.m. and close by 10 p.m. in response to the coronavirus.

Kristy Sanders, a dietitian at the Manhattan HyVee, said this would allow store employees time to restock and sanitize the store for their customers.

The store also closed all dining centers to avoid the spread of disease.

KSNT News reached out to the Topeka HyVee. A spokesperson said they have yet to receive instructions about changing their store hours due to coronavirus.