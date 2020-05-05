Manhattan mall to reopen May 6 with new hours

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan Town Center is reopening on Wednesday, May 6 with new hours, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

The new hours will be:

Monday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

General Manager Brad Simonsson said they’re following the guidance from the Riley County Health Department closely.

Individual retailers and restaurants are adhering and adapting to guidelines and recommendations from local and federal authorities. Updated hours and information, like curbside, pick up and to-go details can be found at www.manhattantowncenter.com.

Some retailers in the mall will remain temporarily closed for now. That includes Hot Topic, Bath & Body Works, Mrs. Powell’s Bakery, Salon InStyle, Blue Moose Bar & Grill and HuHot Mongolian Grill.

“During these unprecedented times, our commitment to serving our community and the health and wellbeing of our guests, retailers and employees remains our top priority,” Simonsson said in a news release.

You’ll see extra health and safety measures put in place like hand sanitizer stations and more frequent cleaning, especially areas that are touched the most often like door handles.

Best practice handwashing posters have been displayed in all customer bathrooms with information on COVID-19 as provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as a public service to reinforce preventative measures.