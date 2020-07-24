Manhattan-Ogden school district pushes back start date

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school board voted on Friday to delay the start of school for students to August 26.

District officials said they hope the start date gives teachers more time to prepare for the restart of school. Manhattan-Ogden joins other districts around Kansas including Topeka Public Schools and Wichita Public Schools in choosing to delay the start of school.

The Kansas State School Board voted 5-5 Wednesday to not accept Governor Laura Kelly’s (D) executive order that would have delayed the start of schools in Kansas to after Labor Day. That vote gave the decision to school districts across Kansas to either accept, amend or continue as normal with their start plans.

As of Friday, KSHSAA had not released final plans for starting high school athletics, but did announced they are polling school district officials for guidance on re-starting high school athletics.

