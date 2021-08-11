Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 to require masks to start school year

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education voted 6-1 in a special meeting Wednesday to require masks as students and staff return to school.

According to the district’s Pandemic Response Plan, all USD 383 students and staff will be required to wear a mask when indoors on USD 383 property at least through Sept. 24, 2021, regardless of vaccination status. Masks don’t need to be worn when outside, while eating or during designated mask breaks.

Social distancing will also be put in place. The district strongly encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

The school board will re-evaluate the masks requirement and the rest of the plan in September and will look at local data, as well as meet with the MHK Medical Task Force and Riley County Health Department. You can read the full plan here.