Manhattan strongly recommends masks indoors at city-operated buildings

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Starting Oct. 27, City of Manhattan staff and visitors are no longer required to wear masks inside city-operated buildings.

While face masks are not required, they are strongly recommended for vaccinated or unvaccinated people aged two and older.

“The situation in Manhattan has improved,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Thankfully, the community has seen a downward trend in the percent positive as well as the number of new cases and hospitalizations. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to protect the safety of employees and visitors.”

While there is no city-wide mask ordinance in effect, individual businesses and organizations may continue to require masks as they see fit.