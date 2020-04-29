LIVE: Manhattan task force meets to discuss plan for city reopen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet with Mayor Usha Reddi for this first time Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to the end of the stay-at-home order.

The task force was created to develop “a measured and phased path forward for our community and begin implementation as soon as next week, in some areas,” according to an event press release.

In their 1:00 p.m. meeting, the task force will:

Introduce members of the team

Give an overview of activities available after the stay-at-home is lifted

Share their plan to keep cases low after the stay-at-home is lifted

Watch Live Here: