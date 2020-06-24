Marshall County confirms first coronavirus case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Marshall County has its first coronavirus case, and every county in Northeast Kansas now has at least one positive case, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed Wednesday.

Marshall County Emergency Management is conducting contact tracing to find and alert those who have been in contact with the infected person. It has also asked people to:

Stay at home if you are sick.

Practice social distancing.

Wash hands with soap and water.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.

There are currently 12,554 positive cases of coronavirus in the state with 260 deaths. For a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries in Kansas, click here.