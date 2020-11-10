Marshall County reports first coronavirus-related death

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Marshall County Health Department reported its first coronavirus-related death Tuesday.

The health department said it’s not releasing any information about the person.

“Now, more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents,” said Sue Rhodes, Marshall County Public Health Nurse and Marshall County Health Department director.

On Monday, the health department reported 250 positive cases across the county. That number includes 123 recoveries.

