Marysville High School cancels Friday night football game, coronavirus cited

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Athletic Department at Marysville High School has confirmed that Friday night’s football game against Chapman High School has been cancelled after concerns about coronavirus have emerged from Chapman.

Chapman High School has gone to online learning for at least two weeks.

The Marysville Athletic Department is currently looking for another team to play Friday night.

“The kids are enjoying Spirit Week,” athletic secretary Gina Bartles said.

Friday night is homecoming for Marysville and the school still intends to have a homecoming parade, “with or without” a game Bartles said.