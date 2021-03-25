Mask mandate extended to May 16 in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to extend the mask mandate.

The extended mandate falls under the latest health order, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 16. The county said this is when the school year for area K-12 schools will be ending and K-State will have completed its graduation ceremonies.

The order requires people to wear a face mask or covering in the public spaces of Riley County, but only outside the boundary of the city of Manhattan. If you’re within city limits of Manhattan, you have to follow the city’s ordinance.

You can read the full health order here.