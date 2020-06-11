Masks & face shields recommended at Topeka Farmer’s Market, Shawnee County officials decide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vendors should wear face masks or face shields at the Topeka Farmer’s Market, Shawnee County commissioners and health officials decided Thursday.

During the meeting, county leaders and health officials approved an additional amendment for phase three of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s guidelines to reopening. They still recommend masks, but no longer require them for outdoor vendors, as the group approved the following guidelines for the Topeka Farmer’s Market and other gatherings:

Vendors are recommended to wear masks.

Stay 6 feet away when interacting with customers.

Those who can not wear masks for extended periods are recommended to wear face shields.

These new guidelines come after health leaders said the Topeka Farmer’s Market participants were not following social distancing or county reopening guidelines. Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols said he believes outdoor venues need their own set of guidelines.

“We believe being outside is actually going to help keep that spread down,” Nichols said.

The Topeka Farmer’s Market reopened last week with phase three of the governor’s reopening plan.