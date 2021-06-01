Meet Kansas’ new prize raffle to incentivize COVID-19 tests & vaccines

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that Kansans could get prizes for getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

The event called “Race to End COVID-19” offers a raffle drawing June 4 and 5 for prizes from the Kansas Speedway, including a two-lap trip driving around the speedway’s track. Anyone interested in entering can do so “by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”

“It is critical to our state’s continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated. The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. I appreciate the Kansas Speedway for their partnership in making this event possible, and I encourage all unvaccinated Kansans to attend.” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Prizes Kansans can get if they get tested or vaccinated include: