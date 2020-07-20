MHK Safe and Open brings community together in fight against coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is working to bring together the Little Apple community in the fight against coronavirus with an initiative known as MHK Safe and Open.

The project targets three groups.

Businesses can take the pledge and help communicate to their customers that they’re working to make the community safer with their cleaning practices and use of masks. Community organizations can do the same.

Individuals can take the pledge too. We can do that by wearing a mask and staying home when we feel sick.

Businesses will be given marketing materials and posters to signify that they’ve taken the pledge. One of the stores already on board is Arrow Coffee.

“We just think leadership is important,” Ben Motley, co-owner of Arrow Coffee, said. “We think this is a great way for the business community and the government community and all the communities to come around say these are our values this is what we care about and doing that in a public way that people can really follow along is super important right now.”

Five other businesses have taken their pledge to keep their customers safe including the Sunset Zoo, the Flint Hills Discovery Center, The Pool House and In Motion Dance.

“Having the MHK Safe and open has been an initiative really for businesses to communicate as well as for individuals to take a pledge to let people know that they’re taking the best precautions to keep the entire community safe,” assistant city manager Dennis Marstall said.

The program launches officially next week.

To sign up and take the pledge, just go to MHKSafeandOpen.org.