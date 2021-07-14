More than one thousand Kansans test positive for COVID-19 in past two days

TOPEKA (KSNT) — More than 1,000 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 12. Around 700 of those cases are for the Delta variant.

Many thought by now the worst would be behind us, but the summer of recovery is rapidly becoming a season of frustration with a surge in Delta variant cases. It’s becoming a growing problem across Kansas.

In Riley County, there has been one death and 102 new cases with 26 of those being the Delta variant since July 12. Julie Gibbs, the Riley County Health Department Director, said most of these new positive cases are coming from unvaccinated people. They are also finding out that those who are vaccinated can get the variant as well, but they have less to worry about.

“Those individuals have had very mild symptoms if any at all,” Gibbs said. “So that’s the good thing about that vaccine especially if you’re fully vaccinated. That’s protecting you.”

Manhattan city officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated as well. About 50 percent of Riley County residents are currently vaccinated.

“We encourage people to get vaccinated so we don’t have to experience any more death or any more loss of life so we can move past the pandemic,” Aaron Estabrook, Manhattan City Commissioner, said.

According to the CDC, children are especially vulnerable to the Delta variant because only about one-third of the 25 million kids eligible to get the vaccine are vaccinated.