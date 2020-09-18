Morris County to limit mass gatherings

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Morris County Health Officer announced an order Friday to limit mass gatherings in the county.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, mass gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.

The health officer said any planned gatherings of 25 people or more that were planned before this order and will happen within the next two weeks, should submit an application for approval as soon as possible. To do so, call the health department at (620) 767-5175.

As of Friday, two active cases of coronavirus were reported in Morris County. Throughout the pandemic, the county has reported 27 positive cases. Twenty-five people have since recovered from the virus.