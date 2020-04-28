Multiple coronavirus cases found at Topeka VA, county health department says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department announced Tuesday multiple cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the VA Eastern Kansas Health System in Topeka.

The health department said staff has tried to collect the information necessary to identify the source of the infection and who else might have been exposed, but the VA has denied each of the health department’s requests.

“We appreciate the work of Stormont Vail Health, the University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus and other healthcare facilities in assisting us with the identification of COVID-19 cases and their contacts in our community,” SCHD Director Linda Ochs said. “At the same time we are diligently working to reopen the community, it’s unfortunate that we have not had the same level of cooperation from the VA administration to protect the health of our community and their employees.”

SCHD said public health reporting is required by law in the state of Kansas.

KSNT News is working to reach out to the VA for comment. This is a developing story.