Multiple coronavirus cases linked to Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County health department said several coronavirus cases have been linked to Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille, located at 29th and Wanamaker.

The people who were diagnosed visited the bar between July 24 and July 28.

“We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19,” said Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County health department.

The health department said the bar shut down Friday for deep cleaning and now is open only for curbside pickup and patio dining.