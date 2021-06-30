MYTH BUST: Shawnee County infectious disease expert breaks down COVID-19 misconceptions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – We have now learned how possible it is to get coronavirus after being fully vaccinated.
This time, Derik Flerlage, the infectious disease division manager for the Shawnee County Health Department, busts some popular myths floating around about the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vaccines can cause infertility in men and women: MYTH
“There’s really no known physiological or biological mechanism that the vaccines would trigger to cause something like that,” Flerlage said.
- Microchips are in the vaccine: MYTH
“They’re not implanting anything that has anything to do with 5g, or your cell service, or anything like that,” Flerlage said.
How can that be trusted? He said there are many reasons. One, the vaccine dosage is too small, about a milliliter. And you can actually look up the ingredients of all of the vaccines. None of which have a secret name for microchips.
“People talk about other things, you know, not just microchips,” Flerlage said. “They talk about metals, which are not included in the vaccine either.”
Speaking of metals, there’s a new question of the vaccine’s safety floating around on TikTok. A user actually posted a video, that has since been taken down, putting a magnet on the arm that was vaccinated. It stayed in place, showing people she was apparently magnetic. But on dry skin, the magnet doesn’t stick. Once you put water on the skin or any kind of moisture, it stays put on any part of the body, not just where the vaccine is.
“It does not cause any sort of electromagnetic reaction that goes in line with the dosages as well, they’re so tiny,” Flerlage said.
- The vaccine was developed too fast: MYTH
Health officials have been preparing for a possible coronavirus pandemic.
“The other coronaviruses, which are not COVID-19, there’s been a lot of research and studies were done on those too,” Flerlage said. “So they’ve been trying to develop vaccines for years to combat those viruses, which again are different than COVID-19, but kind of gave the scientists a leg up in their research.”
- If I already had COVID-19, it’s pointless for me to get the vaccine: MYTH
Getting the vaccine even after having the virus, creates an extra layer of protection.
“We just know that the immune response elicited from the vaccine, the immune response that the vaccine causes is reproducible to person to person,” Flerlage said. “And so it’s much more effective than people having the COVID-19 infection.”