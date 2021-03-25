Neighbor says woman acted fine days before obituary said she died following COVID-19 vaccine

EFFINGHAM, Kan. (KSNT) – The state is investigating after Jeanie Evans’ obituary said she died from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melissa Eagle was Evans’ neighbor and said she had a routine of taking her dog Daisy over to Evans’ house to play and catch up. Over the past year, they began to come close, as they would walk their dogs around the neighborhood.

Eagle said she saw Evans on Monday and said everything was normal.

“I was devastated… I was in tears,” Eagle said. “How could something happen to her that way?”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the Jefferson County Health Department followed proper CDC guidelines when they administered the vaccine to Evans.

KDHE said it’s investigation to find out the exact cause of Evans’ death. The CDC and FDA are also investigating.