Nemaha County health officials announce first coronavirus case

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nemaha County health officials have reported its first case of coronavirus Monday morning.

Nemaha County Community Health Services reported the county’s first patient is in self-isolation, and the agency is working to find anyone who has been exposed by them. NCCHS said it will then monitor those contacts for coronavirus symptoms.

“We are working diligently to keep our Nemaha County residents safe and healthy,” said Jane Sunderland, Administrator of NCCHS.

