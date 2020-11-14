Nemaha County opts into Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nemaha County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to join the executive order Governor Kelly issued in July, requiring people to wear masks while in public.

Nemaha County originally opted out of the order, but due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the county, they have opted in. This will take effect immediately and will be reviewed Dec. 14.

As of Thursday, Nemaha County has 244 active coronavirus cases with seven people hospitalized. Six people have died from the virus in the county.

In total, the county has had 670 positive tests total and 420 people have recovered.